Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Out of Ankita, Anurag, Jigna, Sana and Sunny, these two contestants are safe and the rest to be evicted this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful reality shows on television and one of the reasons is the content and the drama the contestants are giving the show.

We have seen how the contestants are giving their best to sustain themselves in the house as this “Weekend Ka Vaar” almost four people are going to get eliminated from the show.

As we have reported the makers have brought the biggest twist in the show. They would be eliminating almost four contestants and five wild card entries would be entering the show.

This week Ankita, Anurag, Jigna, Sana and Sunny are nominated for this week and among them four contestants would be eliminated and five wild card entries would enter the show.

Until now as per the voting lines Ankita is leading followed by Anurag, Sana, Sunny and Jigna.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

As per the voting lines, Ankita is safe and there could be a possibility that Anurag, Sana and Sunny will be eliminated from the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita has been playing the game very well since day one and she is seen in the show especially her fights with Vicky are making headlines and she is seen breaking down often.

When it comes to Anurag he is only complaining of the show and Salman being biased to certain contestants otherwise there is not much of him.

When it comes to Sana, Jigna and Sunny all three just do special appearances in the show but aren’t coming out as strong contestants.

Well, it will be interesting to see during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode that would get eliminated and would stay in the house.

What do you think would get eliminated from the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more