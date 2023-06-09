Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be one of the mentors on the show ?

Priyanka was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 16 and the fans loved the way she played the game. As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been approached to be one of the mentors of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 16

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been approached to be one of the mentors of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

We did see how well she played the game in Bigg Boss Season 16 and how she emerged as the second runner – up of the show though the audience thought that she would be the winner of the show.

She was highly opinionated and had a great leadership quality and the fans would be excited to see her in the show if there is any truth to this news.

Well, post Bigg Boss Priyanka hasn’t come in any project though she is flooded with many projects and she is taking her time to decide which one she should do.

It will be interesting to see Hina Khan on the show.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

