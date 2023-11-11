Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

Bigg Boss is among the top 5 shows when it comes to BARC rating and one of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the content and drama given by the audience. As per sources, Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma will be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.
Bigg Boss

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode will take place tomorrow and Salaman Khan will come and give an insight about how the week has been and which contestant has done well and who hasn't.

This week a lot of drama and fights took place.

We did see the fall out of Munawar with Mannara and Ankita and how things went bad between them.

The other side of Aishwarya came out which has shocked the housemates and the audience and constant fights with Neil are grabbing headlines.  

Also a lot of fights are happening between the YouTubers as we did Aunrag having issues with everyone and Varun and Sunny are also losing the plot. 

We all know that during "Weekend Ka Vaar '' episode a special guest always comes and has some fun sessions with the contestants and the host. 

As per sources, Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma will be gracing the show where she would be interacting with the host and the contestants.

She would be coming on the show to promote her upcoming song and she would have some fun sessions with the contestants.

Well, we did see in the promo how Salman Khan lashed out at Aishwarya for her behavior towards Neil

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : What! Did Isha Malviya's mother blackmail Samarth Jurel against revealing about his relationship with her daughter on Bigg Boss 17? )

