Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Roasting contest to take place in the house; Munawar to write his own roast;The Kapil Sharma Show screen writer Vankush Arora to help the other contestants to write their roast

Bigg Boss will announce the next task which is the “Roasting” task where the contestants will roast each other amid the fights that are going between each other.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is almost nearing the finale of the show and it's just ten  days away where finally the season would get the winner of the show.

This season has really been successful as it has got good TRPs and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

In this season the fans have got to see very little of tasks done by the contestants of the show and as the show is coming to an end, Bigg Boss has introduced the roasting task for the contestants.

Where they would have to write their own script and roast other contestants on the show.

Muanwar will be writing his own script whereas the rest of the contestants The Kapil Sharma Show screenwriter Vankush Arora will be helping them.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the contestants would be roasting each other as there are already so many fights in the house.

We have seen the constant fights between Vicky and Ankita and how things are going bad for them as every episode there is a fight between them.

We also saw how Ankita and Vicky had huge arguments with Munawar where he got physical with Vicky which led to a huge fight.

On the other hand Isha and Mannara also got into a heated argument and Isha went personal on the actress and the fight was huge.

With all this happening in the house it will be interesting to see how the contestants would roast each other in the upcoming episode.

Are you excited for the roasting episode and who do you think will be the winner of this task?

Let us know in the comments below.

