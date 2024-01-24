Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Rohit Shetty to enter the house; housemates to perform stunts as he would choose one contestant for “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14”

MUMBAI: The finale of the show will be taking place within two days and the audience is voting for their favorite contestant to lift the trophy.

Yesterday with the elimination of Vicky the show got its top five finalists. Ankita, Arun, Munawar, Abhishek and Mannara are the finalists of the show.

The finale of the show will begin from 6 : 00 pm and will go until 12 : 00 Am at midnight.

As per sources, Rohit Shetty will be entering the house and will be doing the stunts in the house and whoever would win Rohit will select a contestant for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

If one remembers last year also Rohit had entered the house and he made the contestants do some stunts in the house and whoever could pass the stunts he would choose them for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

All the contestants would be giving their best in the show and it will be interesting to see who would make it to the show.

Vicky's shocking elimination shocked the audience as he played the game and he was called the mastermind of this season.

Well, all the five finalists of the show are strong and it’s going to be difficult for the audience to choose who would be the winner of the show.

The tough fight is going to be between Ankita and Munawar as they have a massive fan following.

Who do you think would win this season?

