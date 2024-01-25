Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Rohit Shetty offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 to Abhishek Kumar; THIS is how the actor reacted

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end on Sunday and finally the show will get the winner of this season.

Ankita, Mannara, Abhishek, Munawar and Arun are the top five finalists of the show.

As we had reported earlier, Rohit Shetty will be coming on the show and he would be making the contestants do some stunts and whoever he finds good he would be offering them to participate in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14”

As per sources, Rohit Shetty has offered the show to Abhishek Kumar and the actor is thinking about the offer and he would take time to decide but didn’t show disinterest in the show.

Even last year Rohit had entered the show and chosen Shalin to do Khatron Ke Khiladi but he had declined the offer there and there.

Abhishek could be a good contestant for the show as the audience has seen a strong side of him on Bigg Boss as he has played the game and reached the finale.

We have seen the number of fights he has had in the show with almost all the contestants in the show especially Samarth and Isha as they targeted him and spoke about his mental health for which he got a lot of audience’s support and that changed the scenario of his game.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek would be a good candidate for the show and he would ace all the stunts.

