Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan bashed Samarth Jurel badly for his behavior towards Abhishek

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan would come out and bash Samarth for the behavior against Abhishek and would tell him how wrong he has been.
Salman

MUMBAI: The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes of Bigg Boss.  

Salman Khan would come and give an insight into how the week has been and how the contestants have performed.

This week one of the biggest fights got highlighted was the fight between Abhishek _ Isha and Samarth.

Where Isha and Samrath keep provoking Abhishek and speaking and targeting about his mental health.

Owing to which Abhihsek lost his call and slapped Samarth and which is a rule against the game and he was eliminated by the captain of the house.

Now during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan would speak about this fight and would take the case of Samarth and would bash him right and left as he has made fun of someone’s mental issue.

He would tell him how he has crossed all the limits and this wasn’t a good sight to see and he will have to apologize as making a mockery out of someone’s mental health is not cool.

Well, post his incident Abhishek has been receiving a lot of support from the audience and many celebrities as they feel that Samarth and Isha are bullying him way too much and his mental health has been made fun of.

But now though he was eliminated by the captain of the house, he would be brought back as Salman Khan would bring him back and says that what he did was wrong but he was provoked to do so and tells him that he needs to change his behavior.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 19:03

