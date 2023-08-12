Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan gives the housemates a reality check; reveals the top three popular contestants of the show

Salman Khan during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will come and give his insight about how this week has been and which contestant is doing good or bad. Now he would reveal who are the top three popular contestants of the show.
Salman

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated episodes of Bigg Boss is always the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode as Salman Khan would come and give his insight about how the week has been.

He would tell which contestant has done better and who hasn’t performed well.

As we had reported earlier that Salman would blast Abhishek and would tell him that he is going wrong in the show and he is the most fake contestant among the all in the house, he also shows Abhishek his clips and how badly he talks with the contestants.

He also took the case of Mannara and told her how wrong she is going in the show in order to find validation and whatever she is doing with Munawar is wrong.

Once again he would target Vick for nominating Neil and saving Anurag in the show as he has least contribution.

In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan would give a task to the housemates where they have to choose two popular names of the house as per what the audience think to which the contestants would choose Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel.

But then Salman would give them a reality check and would tell them that it's Abhishek, KhaanZaadi and Munawar who are the famous and popular contestants of Bigg Boss.

Well, the housemates would be taken back as Abhishek and KhaanZaadi are only fighting in the house and in spite of that they are popular.

It's  surprising to see that Ankita and Vicky’s names aren’t there in the list in spite of them running the show by a large margin.

What do you think of Abhishek, KhanZaadi and Munawar, the famous contestants of the house?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

