Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan’s “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode gets a new time slot

MUMBAI: The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most loved episodes as the audience get to see their favorite host Salman Khan on the show.

He would come and give a review on how this week has been and which contestant has done better and who hasn’t.

The timings of the show have been changed and from now it will be telecasted on Saturday and Sunday at 9 : 30 pm.

This week a lot has happened where one saw the entry of Ayesha Khan who is apparently Munawar’s present girlfriend and how she entered the house and accused him of cheating on her when they were in a relationship.

We also saw how Mannara is getting emotional seeing all this and we also saw how she felt bad as her closest friend Anurag nominated her and it seems like their friendship is over.

As usual Ankita and Vicky are having differences and they keep fighting and having a misunderstanding.

Isha also became the new captain of the house and we can see how Samarth and Abhishek changed their equation with her.

This week Ankita, Neil, Aishwarya and Anurag are the nominated contestants of the show and one of their journeys would come to an end.

Well, it will be interesting to see this week which contestant would get praises and who would get the shouts.

