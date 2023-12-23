Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan slams Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui for stating a wrong narrative

Salman Khan would lash out at Ayesha and Munawar and would tell them to stop their fake narrative story and to get to real in the game. It will be interesting to see what Munawar and Ayesha say about this.
MUMBAI : The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most loved episodes as the audience get to see their favorite host Salman Khan on the show.

He would come and give a review on how this week has been and which contestant has done better and who hasn’t.

The timings of the show have been changed and from now it will be telecasted on Saturday and Sunday at 9 : 30 pm.

This week a lot has happened where one saw the entry of Ayesha Khan who is apparently Munawar’s present girlfriend and how she entered the house and accused him of cheating on her when they were in a relationship.

We also saw how Mannara is getting emotional seeing all this and we also saw how she felt bad as her closest friend Anurag nominated her and it seems like their friendship is over.

As usual Ankita and Vicky are having differences and they keep fighting and having a misunderstanding.

Isha also became the new captain of the house and we can see how Samarth and Abhishek changed their equation with her.

This week Ankita, Neil, Aishwarya and Anurag are the nominated contestants of the show and one of their journeys would come to an end.

Now in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan would take the case of Munawar and Ayesha Khan as he feels that are stating a wrong narrative.

He would call Munawar and Ayesha to the confession archive room and would tell them that at one point Ayesha is putting these allegations on him for which he is accepting and apologizing for it and within one day the next day she is seen flirting with him. What kind of relationship is this?

He tells them to stop this fake narrative and to get real and play the game or else this game plan can go against them.

Well, it will be interesting to see what answer  would Munawar and Ayesha give Salman Khan.

Do you agree with Salman’s points?

Let us know in the comments below.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 17:29

