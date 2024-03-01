Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan to take a decision on Abhishek Kumar getting physical with Samarth Jurel during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

In the upcoming episode Abhishek would have a serious argument and fight with Isha Malviya and Samarth owing to which he would hit Samarth which would lead to physical violence.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 13:44
BIGG BOSS

MUMBAI : The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes of Bigg Boss.

As Salman Khan would come and give an insight on how the episode has been and which contestant has done better and how hasn’t.

This season the one person who has been on the list of Salman Khan to give him a dose so that he improves his game has been Abhishek Kumar.

Time and again we have seen how Salman Khan has told Abhishek to control his behavior because he feels that he doesn’t behave well and for no reason he fights and provokes other people.

Even in the last “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode we did see how Salman Khan lashed out at Abhishek and told him that what Isha and Samarth are doing is the same thing that he has done with the other contestants.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Sad! Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya mocks his rehab stay years ago

Now in the upcoming episode, Samarth and Isha once again will be seen provoking Abhishek and mocking him about his mental health and how Abhishek is seen controlling himself.

During the fight Samarth will be seen touching Abhishek and that’s when the latter will turn back and will slap Samarth that will shock the housemates.

Owing to this incident, Bigg Boss might leave the decision to Salman Khan on what decision he would take with Abhishek after this incident.

Will the actor be eliminated or will he be nominated for the entire season or some other punishment will be given only one would know in the upcoming episodes.

Well, it will be interesting to see the outcome of this fight as mocking mental health is not right.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande becomes the new captain of the house

 

 

 

About Author

