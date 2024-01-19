Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan will lash out at the family members for the way things have turned out; contestants shocked to see their loved ones being grilled by the host

The family members would be coming during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode where they would be interacting with Salman Khan who would tell them how their loved ones have performed and where they are going wrong.
Salman

MUMBAI: Tomorrow is the last “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode where Salman Khan would come and tell the contestants how they have performed this week and who did well and who didn’t.

The family members of the contestants would be gracing the show and would be interacting with Salman Khan.

Vicky’s sister – in- law, Mannara’s siter,  Isha’s father, Abhishek’s mom, Ankita’s mom and Munawar’ sister will be coming on the show where Salman Khan would be telling them where their loved ones have gone wrong.

Salman Khan would lash out at the family members and would tell them whatever happened this week wasn’t good and especially the things that were said to each other.

The contestants will be able to see it and hear the conversation that is happening but their family members would be unaware that they could hear them.

The contestants would also hear everything that Salman Khan would be telling their family members.

There is no doubt that this week a lot has happened in the Bigg Boss housed with Ankita and Vicky began to have fights in the house and this time to another level where the actress also decided that she will walk away from his life and then he can do whatever he wants.

We also saw how Mannara had huge arguments with Isha and Ankita and the two went on another level to target the actress but for a change we saw how Vicky was seen defending Mannara and telling Isha and Ankita to calm down and the things they are saying are wrong.

Munawar also had a fight with Vicky where he went physical where he was seen holding his neck but there was no action taken place.

Well, it will be interesting to see when the contestants would also get to speak with Salman Khan and their loved ones.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

