Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sangita Ghosh to participate in the show ?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, Sangita Ghosh has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 16:11
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

As per sources, Sangita Ghosh has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The actress was last seen on the show Swarna Ghar and in many of the interviews in the past she had mentioned how every year she gets the offer but for some or the other reason things don’t work.

The actress had also said that the show is not the cup of her tea but then one never knows it’s always good to try something different.

Well, the fans would be excited to see her on the show and that too in a different avatar.

Would you like to see Sangita Ghosh in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.'

ALSO READ : Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

