Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz to participate in the upcoming season?

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Currently, Bigg Boss is grabbing headlines for its OTT season, which is doing well on Jio Cinemas.

We all know the makers of the show might take two or three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 into Bigg Boss Season 17, though there is no confirmation on it.

As per sources, Shafaq Naaz has been approached to be part of the next season, and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show things have almost got confirmed and she might be part of the upcoming season.

We did see her sister Falaq Naaz in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and she did pretty well for herself and was eliminated just three weeks before the finale.

Well, there is no doubt Shafaq Naaz would be a very good candidate for the show as she is very upfront and speaks her heart out.

