Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shark Tank fame Shikha Aggarwal Sharma to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss Season 17 will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities for the show. As per sources, Shark Tank fame Shikha Aggarwal Sharma has been approached to participate in the show.
Shikha

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Shark Tank fame Shikha Aggarwal Sharma has been approached to participate in the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If one remembers she has appeared on Shark Tank Season 2 where she was famous for her dialogue “Aalo Sae Nahi Banegae Bhallu” and that line and video had gone viral on social media.

The show is all set to begin from the 15th October 2023 and the fans are super excited for the new season.

This time the concept of the show is Single VS Couples and Salman Khan in the promo has revealed that this time the fans would see the three sides of Bigg Boss like never before.

Do you want to see Shikha in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

