Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sheezan Khan to be part of the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, Sheezan Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 17:56
Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

As per sources, Sheezan Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Currently, he is entertaining the audience in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 where he is acing all the stunts and facing his fears.

Well, there is no doubt that Bigg Boss will be a good platform for Sheezan to connect to the audiences and show his real personality after all the ups and downs he has seen in his life.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

 

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon ! Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham Prince - Yuvika Karan - Tejasswi Nischay Malhan Shilpa Sethi Sheezan Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 17:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bambai Meri Jaan trailer out! This crime saga based in 60s is a treat for all thriller lovers
MUMBAI:  Over the time we have seen some great movies and series based on the underworld in Mumbai during the 70s and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Daisy Shah enters as a wild card contestant and gets eliminated on the same day
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Star Bharat is all set to present new episodes of the popular show "May I Come in Madam?" with a ceremonial Muhurat pooja to mark the beginning of the shooting process.
MUMBAI: Expected to premiere by the end of September, the show, produced by Edit II Productions, features Sandip Anand...
Dil Diyaan Gallan: Exclusive! Amrita to sacrifice her life for the baby and Veer!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Kumkum Bhagya's Shahana opens up on her views on Teacher's Day
MUMBAI:  Teacher's day is a very special day for everyone at School.We all have fond memories of the same from our...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Arrested! Savi falls in Ishaan’s arms, The latter gets Savi arrested
MUMBAI:   Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Valarmathi
RIP! N Valarmathi, iconic voice behind ISRO launch countdowns including Chandrayaan 3, passes away at 64
Latest Video
Related Stories
Daisy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Daisy Shah enters as a wild card contestant and gets eliminated on the same day
May I come in Madam
Star Bharat is all set to present new episodes of the popular show "May I Come in Madam?" with a ceremonial Muhurat pooja to mark the beginning of the shooting process.
Aparna Mishra
Kumkum Bhagya's Shahana opens up on her views on Teacher's Day
Prachi Bansal
Exclusive! Prachi Bansal’s Goddess Ganga is actually an extended cameo role in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav
sai ketan rao
EXCLUSIVE! Sai ketan Rao reveals he was quite RELUCTANT about his new look in Imlie season 3, shares about his first thought before saying yes to the show, says,''I instantly got interested after hearing the storyline and about my character and said yes"
Sahil Sambyal
EXCLUSIVE! Skulls and Roses actor Sahil Sambyal roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Triangle Films Company