Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shilpa Sethi to be part of the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, Social media influencer Shilpa Sethi has been approached for the show.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

As per sources, Social media influencer Shilpa Sethi has been approached to be part of the and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Shilpa is known as a social media influencer and she is known as the Indian version of Kim Kardashian.

Well, it will be interesting to see her on the show and she would be one of a kind contestant.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

ALSO READ : Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

 

 

