Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sonia Bansal talks about how she got the offer for the show and reveals if she regrets doing it

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well as there is a lot of drama and fights happening in the game as the contestants are given content.

Soniya Bansal is a known actress of Hindi and Telugu movies and recently, she has made headlines for her participating in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 17”.

She did play the game well and gave a bit of content to the show, but at the end, she was the first contestant to be eliminated owing to less votes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she regrets doing the show and reveals how she bagged it in the first place.

Abhishek supported you during the nominations, but what do you have to say about everything that is happening to him?

I can definitely say that the guy has genuine feelings for Isha. He does a lot of things and I don’t think they are showing everything. I had spoken to Isha that sometimes in a relationship, you see the drawbacks of your partner and I told her that she wants everything to be normal. This is the age Abhishek will behave this way, but then later on cool down. I told her if she wanted to continue, she can, but that time also she didn’t say she had boyfriend. I feel she wanted use Abhishek as he is strong.

Samarth is very different. The Bigg Boss process is long and the planning was always there. When I was entering the house, the name was out that he would be entering, which meant Isha knew that he was coming in the house. I think her parents should guide her as the character shown in Bigg Boss is not right.

Isha has gone and told Samarth that everyone was pulling her leg especially Rinku and Munawar and then he went to fight with them, what do you have to say about it?

What! Doesn’t Isha have her own mouth to speak? Why do you want your boyfriend to fight for you? What is the logic behind that?

You fought with KhanZaadi and became friends but with Mannara you didn’t build a friendship?

With KhanZaadi, I didn’t have a fight. In fact, she had created a ruckus in the house. Because of her, everyone used to tell me that I am her friend only at night because only that time you can make her understand and guide her when I was in the Dimag room. When I got shifted into the Dum room, that's when I told her if you don’t do any work, I will fight and she will see a new side to me as it's wrong.

How did you get the offer of Bigg Boss?

Since two – three years, I have been offered the show. I used to go and give auditions, but they didn’t finalize me. In fact, for three months, I have been talking to her and I used to come down from Hyderabad for meetings. But nothing happened.

But, suddenly they called me one day before that they were pitching for me and soon, I might get confirmed. I was happy, but the call didn’t come for the medical test. Early in the morning at 4 : 00 am, I got a call to come down for the show and at 9 : 00 am I reached the set. The medical and agreement happened. It was short notice, but still, I did it.

Do you regret doing Bigg Boss since the journey has been short?

No I don’t have any regrets. Its the God’s decision. Even for such a short time, I have got a lot of love and support for the audience. Why should I regret the decision?

Well, it will be interesting to see Sonia back as a wild card contestant as she has seen all the episodes now.

