Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Soniya Bansal reveals the main reason why no one speaks to Aishwarya and Neil and talks about her eviction being unfair

Soniya was one of the confirmed contestants of the show and she was playing the game well, but then owing to low votes she was eliminated from the game. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her does she thought her eviction was unfair and revealed why no one talks to Neil and Aishwarya.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 05:00
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well as there is a lot of drama and fights happening in the game as the contestants are given content.

Soniya Bansal is a known actress of Hindi and Telugu movies and recently she has made headlines for her participating in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 17”

She did play the game well and gave a bit of content to the show but at the end she was the first contestant to be eliminated owing to less votes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she thought her eviction was unfair and revealed why no one talks to Neil and Aishwarya.

Why do you think that your eviction was unfair?

When the audience and the media calls it an unfair eviction I feel it's the same as the audience vote is very important and the response I am getting is that the eviction is unfair.

If they call you as a wild card entry would you re – enter the show and play the game again?

Yes I will, my game is left behind and in my mind the things I couldn’t do are still left. I want to expose a lot of people in the house.

Who are the two people who you would like to expose in the game?

I would like to expose Jigna and Vicky in the game and everyone needs to wake up from their sleep.

Do you think that Vicky Jain is the mastermind of the game?

Yes, you can call him the mastermind of the game. It's like he will spend some time with you and then he will become your friend so that he doesn’t get nominated and then you are the one who would bring fights between people and his personality I feel is fake.

What do you have to say about the couples in the house as their memes are everywhere saying that one divorce would take place?

See that wouldn’t happen as in every marriage and house, fights happen, this position won’t come especially when it comes to Ankita as she is very strong from her mind because Vicky is spending time with everyone in the house and also other girls. Ankita is not an angry person and she is very calm and she handles things well and hence the marriage will work.

From both couples which couple is real according to you?

I feel Ankita and Vicky are real because I feel Ankita is real now. I don't know whether she is faking it for the game or not.

Why is no one speaking about Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt?

They are always together, what would anyone speak to them and they are weak. It's not like they should fight to be seen in the show, but Aishwarya does. When they have to put their point on it fails.

Well, it will be interesting to see Sonia back as a wild card contestant as she has seen all the episodes now.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 05:00

