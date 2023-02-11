Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran, Amar Upadhyay and Mahhi Vij Bhanushali to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

MUMBAI :One of the most anticipated episodes of Bigg Boss is the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode where Salman Khan would come and give an insight about how the episode has been and how the contestants have performed.

This week a lot has happened in the show where we did see how Neil and Aishwarya had problems with Vicky and Ankita. We also saw how Abhishek changed his stance with Isha and is now building an alliance with KhanZaadi.

We also saw how Munawar and Mannara will be fading away and will be having a huge fight where the actress would say that she would want to quit the show.

As we all know that in every Weekend Ka Vaar episode one celebrity guest would come who would interact with the host and have some fun sessions with the contestants.

As per sources, the star cast of COLORS upcoming show “Doree” Sudha Chandran, Amar Upadhyay and Mahhi Vij Bhanushali will be gracing the show.

They would be having some fun sections with the host and also will be interacting with the contestants in the house.

Amar who has been part of Bigg Boss Season 5 will also be sharing his experience.

Well, it will be interesting to see who Salman Khan would praise and who would get bashed.

Who do you think Salman Khan would lash out and who would he praise in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Let us know in the comments below.

