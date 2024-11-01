Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes of Bigg Boss.

As Salman Khan would come and give an insight on how the episode has been and which contestant has done better and how hasn’t.

This week as we had reported that Salman Khan won’t be hosting the show and Karan Johar has taken over, the superstar has prior commitments.

As we all know that during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” guests do come on the show and this week Sunil Shetty will be gracing the show.

He would be interacting with the host of the show and might also enter the house and give some tasks to the contestants of the show.

This week Arun, Mannara, Ayesha, Vicky, Abhishek and Munawar are nominated and one of their journeys will come to an end.

This week was dedicated to the family of the contestant where all their family members had come and greeted them and gave an insight about how they are doing in the show.

We saw how Vicky’s mom and Ankita had problems with the actress' mom telling the couple to not fight and to maintain dignity.

Munawar’s sister will come and advise him that though Ayesha did what she had to do now he shouldn’t be keeping quiet and should also give it back and now it is time to make people cry.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale.

