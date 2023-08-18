Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities to be part of the show. The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities to be part of the show
Bigg Boss

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav opens up about his mystery girlfriend, “woh alag hai, Uski life bahut private hai…”

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, the concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors in the show might take place in the upcoming season though there is no confirmation on the same.

Where they would be guiding the contestants to how to play the game in the show.

Well, the show is all set to begin from the last week of September and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

