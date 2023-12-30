Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The entire housemate goes against Anurag Dobhal as he claims that he will only win the show

Anurag these days is hardly seen in the show and now he needs to bounce back soon and hence he tells the housemates that somewhere he knows that he is only going to win the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 16:59
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is among the top five shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that the contestants are given in the show.

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 rider is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and initially he wasn’t playing the game but then slowly he has been coming into the picture.

There is no doubt that Anurag is not doing much in the show but in spite of that also he has come a long way and has survived this far.

He made major headlines when he told Bigg Boss to tell Salman Khan not to make fun of his fans and his bro Sena as he doesn’t like that they are being dragged into this owing to which Salman Khan had decided that during the “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode he wouldn’t interact or tell Anurag anything.

In the last few weeks he has been lying low and hence he needs to bounce back in the game soon.

Now in the upcoming episode, Anurag will make a statement in the house where he will tell all the housemates that he has done a lot for this show and that his #BroSena will give him justice and that he will be only winning the show and he knows that he will only win the show.

On hearing this the whole housemates go against him and will pounce on him since they feel that he has done nothing in the show and that his overconfidence will take him nowhere.

Well it will be interesting to see where Anurag's journey takes him in the show.

What do you think of Anurag as a player?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 16:59

