Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! The journey video of the contestants to be shown in front of the audience similar to Bigg Boss Season 13

Bigg Boss Season 17 is coming to an end and soon the finale will take place on Sunday and we would know who the winner would be and soon Bigg Boss will show the journey videos of the contestants.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is just a few days away from the finale of the show and soon the winner of the season will be announced.

Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek, Munawar, Mannara  and Arun are the top six contestants who have entered the finale week.

Bigg Boss will finally make the journey video of the contestants where they will get to see how they have performed in the show and the kind of graph they have had.

In the past we have seen how the contestants are called in the activity room and how Bigg Boss shows them their journey video and how they get emotional.

But this season it’s going to be different as the contestants will be shown the video along with a set of audience that would be called to see their journey.

Something similar happened in Bigg Boss Season 13 when the contestants saw their journey video in front of the contestants.

This time each contestant’s video will be for almost a long time and some of the contestants will be having a longest video as their journey would be one of the best and that could be either Munawar or Abhishek.

Well, the finale is coming to a close and soon the winner of this season will emerge and all the contestants are really very strong and it's going to be difficult for the audience to judge who could be the winner of the show.

Who according to you would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 20:14

