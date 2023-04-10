Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! The new season to follow the theme of Bigg Boss Season 7 where the house would be divided into two parts

Bigg Boss Season 17 is about to begin within a week and this time the theme of the show is Couples Vs Singles. As per sources and fan clubs the house is divided into two parts privileged and unprivileged similar to Bigg Boss Season 7.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

In the new promo of the show Salman Khan revealed how this year the couples who are contestants will put through tests they will have to go through a lot to survive in the show.

As per sources and fan clubs, the house might be divided into two parts just like Bigg Boss Season 7 where one side the contestants would be given all the privileges and on the other side they wouldn’t be given any privilege, not even a bed to sleep, though there is no confirmation on the same.

As per the promo of the show, Salman Khan said that Bigg Boss will be partial to one set of contestants where he would help and guide them and guess they would be the one’s to live in the non – privileged area.

Whereas the couples and the rest of the contestants would have to do tasks and would have to walk their way in the privileged area.

Well, it seems like the new concept of the show might work in the show and the fans are excited for the new season and are eager to know who would be the contestants of the show.

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th of October 2023 and it will air on COLORS on Weekdays at 10 : 00 pm and weekends at 9 : 00 Pm.

