Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “There is no mother-son bond between Munawar and me, I have one son and I am happy being his mother; I don’t think Mannara was using him to play the game" - Jigna Vora

MUMBAI: Jigna Vora is a former Indian journalist. She was falsely accused of having a connection in the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey and was booked under MCOCA.

Her biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison inspired the 2023 Netflix series Scoop which brought her under the limelight once again.

These days she was grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she did try and play the game but unfortunately she was eliminated from the game owing to less votes.

She had a good bond with Munawar and Rinku and was like a mother figure to the contestants of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jigna and asked her about her mother – son bond with Munawar and if Mannara was using him for the game.

You were called the mother and mother – in law of the house what do you have to say about this?

This tag has troubled me a lot. I do have a mother's feelings but this tag does affect the game that you play. The emotions of a mother took me to the back front. But, I am happy that I got a positive tag and not a negative one.

Everyone who enters the house plans a PR out for them that does things for them throughout the game. Why didn’t you arrange that for yourself?

I thought that fake people need PR and hence, I didn’t arrange one for myself. I thought that I would show my real self, my honesty and that is what the audience would like about myself. But the fans couldn't digest that.

People loved your bond with Munawar. Can one call it as a mother – son bond?

You don’t need to name this bond as I already have one son and that is enough. Yes, when I met Munawar, I felt a connection with him, considering the struggles we had were the same. We had the Gujarati connection. I also told him that whenever I was low, I used to watch his stand up acts on YouTube. I used to feel good and hence, I think that was the bonding factor.

Do you think Mannara is using Munawar to be in the show? What do you think about it?

I don’t think there is a love angle as I had spoken to him about this 20 – 22 days back. I asked him if there was something like this and he told me that there is nothing. I told him not to hurt someone’s feelings. He told me that he is only concerned and cares for Mannara. In the house, you need someone like how I had Rinku and Munawar. For Mannara, Munawar is her guiding force and hence, she wants his friendship.

Well, there is no doubt that Jigna Vora tried her best to play the game but couldn’t make a place in the audience’s heart.

