Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! These three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 are finalized for the next season of the main show

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT will end on Monday and finally, the winner will be announced. Here we bring you the list of contestants who would be participating in Bigg Boss Season 17.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 21:38
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

Last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names that stood out in the last season.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 2 OTT: Exclusive! Avinash Sachdev confesses his love for Shafaq Naaz; the actress's reaction will shock you

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Currently, Bigg Boss is grabbing headlines for its OTT season, which is doing well on Jio Cinemas.

As we know, there could be a possibility that 2 – 3 contestants from Bigg Boss OTT might participate in Bigg Boss Season 17.

As per sources and fan clubs, Abhishek, Elvish and Manisha might be seen in the main show, though it depends on who would win between Abhishek and Elvish. Whoever wins, would be a part of the main show, probably along with Bebika.

Well, the finale of the show will take place on Monday and finally, we will know the winner of the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Is Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Falaq Naaz’s sister Shafaq a neglected sibling? Netizens speculate after their mom’s interview goes viral

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 21:38

