Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! These three contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 approached to be part of the next season of Bigg Boss ?

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful reality show on television and till today the fans keep speaking about the contestants. Fans would want to see these Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants in the next season of Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss Season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows till today the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan are the few names that stood out in the last season.

Within two months the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Currently, Bigg Boss is grabbing the headlines for its Season of OTT which is doing well on Jio Cinemas.

The fans have now predicated who could be the possible contestants for the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan gets dismissed as the captain of the house for breaking this rule of the game; Jiya Shankar wins the captaincy task

As per fan clubs, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Anjum Faikh have been approached to be part of the next season, though there is no confirmation for the same.

Well, seems like the fans would want to see them in the reality show as they feel they could be good potential contestants for the show.

Aishwarya, Arjit and Anjum will soon be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 where they have aced all the stunts and have faced their fears.

There is no doubt that it will be interesting to see them in Bigg Boss and the fans would be excited to watch them on the show.

Would you like to see them as the contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for this week; one to bid goodbye to the show on the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

