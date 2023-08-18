Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Twinkle Arora to participate in the show

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities to be part of the show. As per sources, Udaariyan actress Twinkle Arora has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 18:53
Twinkle

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav opens up about his mystery girlfriend, “woh alag hai, Uski life bahut private hai…”

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Udaariyan actress Twinkle Arora has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

If things work and she comes on board then she would be apt for the show as the audience feel she would be apt for the show.

Well, the show is all set to begin from the last week of September and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama saves Romil from Barkha; give her a stern warning
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Moose Jattana to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Audience Perspective! After winning a National Award, Kriti Sanon should only do meaty roles
MUMBAI : Kriti Sanon started her career in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti. She impressed everyone with her...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Daisy Shah to return back as wild card contestant?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
WOW! Anushka Sen on her idea of love: Everytime I think about love I feel like whenever I have a love story, it should be like a film. It should be very cinematic in my head
MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. The diva started her small screen career...
Recent Stories
Mimi
Audience Perspective! After winning a National Award, Kriti Sanon should only do meaty roles
Latest Video
Related Stories
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Moose Jattana to participate in the show?
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?
Daisy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Daisy Shah to return back as wild card contestant?
Anushka
WOW! Anushka Sen on her idea of love: Everytime I think about love I feel like whenever I have a love story, it should be like a film. It should be very cinematic in my head
,Dhruv Tara
Siddharth Arora joins Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara as Ranchhod, appearing as Lord Krishna’s human avatar
Vinglish
English Vinglish child actress Navika Kotia to mark her debut as the lead in Zee TV’s family drama Kyunki …Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai