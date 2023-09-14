Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Udaariyan fame Abhishek Kumar to participate in the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had ixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Udaariyan fame Abhishek Kumar has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

Things have been almost confirmed and he could be participating in the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Earlier, we had confirmed that his co - actor and close friend Isha Malviya to has been confirmed for the show and the audience might get to see them again on the show together.

Well, it will be interesting to see Abhishe as he could be a good participant for the show.

