Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Udaariyan fame Abhishek Kumar to participate in the show

Bigg Boss Season 17 is the pre - production stage and the makers have already begun to approach celebrities for the show,As per sources, Udaariyan fame Abhishek Kumarhas been approached for the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 11:04
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had ixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

(Also Read : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be one of the mentors on the show ?

As per sources, Udaariyan fame Abhishek Kumar has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show. 

Things have been almost confirmed and he could be participating in the show though there is no confirmation on the same. 

Earlier, we had confirmed that his co - actor and close friend Isha Malviya to has been confirmed for the show and the audience might get to see them again on the show together. 

Well, it will be interesting to see Abhishe as he could be a good participant for the show.

Do you want to see Abhishek in the upcoming new season? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta; says “When he is clear that he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible, we are good friends and will continue to be for life”)

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon ! Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham Prince - Yuvika Karan - Tejasswi Nischay Malhan Shilpa Sethi Ankit Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 11:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I was nervous and panicking, I was scared of whether I would be able to pull it off ", Prachi Bansal played the role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show, and more!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Raina to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan post leap
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Anupamaa: Second Chance! Anuj gives Pakhi the power to decide, Romil forgiven
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pain! Isha cries hearing Ishaan expressing his pain and loneliness a child, old wounds come to surface
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani opens up on performing scenes with experienced actors like Nimai Bali and Aarya Bhatta in GHKKPM, says, ''I don't know what magic they have. I feel like I am a fresher in front of them''
MUMBAI: Vijhay Badlaani is a popular name in the television industry. The actor has been a part of several hit TV shows...
Trolled! "How is she handling the child?" netizens troll actress Shriya Saran
MUMBAI: Actress Shriya Saran has been winning the hearts of fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution....
Recent Stories
Shriya Saran
Trolled! "How is she handling the child?" netizens troll actress Shriya Saran
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prachi Bansal
Exclusive! “I was nervous and panicking, I was scared of whether I would be able to pull it off ", Prachi Bansal played the role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show, and more!
Vineet Raina
EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Raina to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan post leap
Vijhay Badlaani
EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani opens up on performing scenes with experienced actors like Nimai Bali and Aarya Bhatta in GHKKPM, says, ''I don't know what magic they have. I feel like I am a fresher in front of them''
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Whoa! From Hina Khan to Mr Faisu, check out the remuneration given to these challengers
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma warns fans against scammers claiming to sell tickets of his show, says “never charge our audiences a single penny”
Gauahar Khan
SCARY! Gauahar Khan opens up on an eve-teasing incident, shares how a bunch of boys followed her on a bike