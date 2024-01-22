Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain goes down on his knees and apologizes to Ankita Lokhande for his behavior in front of the media

MUMBAI : The finale of the show is nearing and Vicky and Ankita’s game since day one has been coming across strong players and they have all the potential to reach the finale of the show.

The both have been playing the game and Vicky is also called the mastermind of the show as since the beginning he was the person running the game with his planning and plotting plans.

But the one thing that made headlines was the fights between Vicky and Ankita that were so nasty and not good to watch.

We saw Ankita almost kicking Vicky so she is also telling that she will go out and try and seek a divorce if she wants and that she will walk away from his life and then he can do whatever he wants.

We also saw a clip that showed Vicky lifting his hands on Ankita which left her petrified but then she defended by saying he was lifting the blanket.

Even the family seems to have differences between each other as Ankita’s mother – in – law seems to be miffed with her for the kind of behavior she has had towards her husband.

In the upcoming episode, the media will enter the house where the journalist will be grilling the contestants of the show on how they have behaved and where they have gone wrong.

Vicky will be one of the contestants who would be massively grilled where the journalist will tell him that in the beginning he was seen as a green flag husband but now he has turned into a red flag husband for the way he has been treating his wife.

They will also tell Ankita who will be seen defending him that her husband calls all the girls in the house “Sexy” except for her.

On hearing all the allegations, Vicky will try his best to defend himself but then will realize his mistake and will go down on knees and will apologize to Ankita and her fans in front of the media and will accept all his mistakes.

There is no doubt that Vicky was wrong on many grounds but Ankita too at times was wrong which the media didn’t highlight much on except for the fact that she was insecure with Mannara talking to Vicky.

Well, it will be interesting to see after the media trial how things would be between Ankita and Vicky.

