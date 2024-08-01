Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain’s mother enters the house THIS is how she welcomed daughter – in – law Ankita Lokhande; read to know more

MUMBAI: Ankita and Vicky since day one have had issues and problems in the Bigg Boss house.

We have often seen them fighting since day one and having differences and things are going haywire in their relationship.

The two are having a lot of issues and time and again we saw them talking about ending the wedding.

We also saw the clip where Vicky was about to hit Ankita and we did see for a second how petrified she looked.

The actress also a couple of times has said that she had the thought of ending the marriage and that she will think about it.

In the recent fight also Ankita has an argument with Vicky on talking with Mannara and at the end she tells him that she feels that the love and care is over and something is majorly wrong.

This week would mark the “Family Week” where all the contestant family members would be entering the house and would be giving feedback on how their loved ones have been performing.

The first member to enter the house was Ankita’s mother and second one to enter was Vicky Jain’s mother.

Like the previous season Bigg Boss will introduce the freeze task where when a family member would enter the house the contestants would be freezed and when they release them only they can meet the family members.

With the entry on Vicky’s mother Bigg Boss would release Ankita first and not Vicky and that’s when the actress will be scared to meet her mother, as she would sense that she would shout at her and would be angry.

But the opposite happens. She meets Ankita with a warm hug and she makes her sit on her lap and tells her that she can never be angry with her and gives a lot of love and support.

Well, this has come as a surprise as fans and audience thought that owing to their ongoing fights her mother- in law will be upset with her but nothing like that meeting went smooth.

There is no doubt that the family week is filled with a lot of love and it’s the most emotional episode.

