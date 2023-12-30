Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is what Anurag Dobhal’s brother Atul plans to do in order to make him win the show: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav joins hand with his brother

MUMBAI : Anurag Dobhal is a famous YouTuber known by the name UK07, he makes content by going bike riding and roams many places.

He has a massive fan following and his troupe is called #BroSena.

Whenever he uploads any videos on YouTube the views within no time shoot up and reach a million.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

He hasn’t been doing much in the show but he has marked his presence in the show.

He was quite vocal to Bigg Boss and Salman Khan that he doesn’t like the host making fun of #BroSena and hence post that Salman has never interacted with him during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

Now his brother Atul is planning something big to help him win the show.

His brother took to social media and announced that he is doing pan India meet ups in order to gain votes for Anurag and to spread a word about him.

He said “We will start the meet- ups in Assam and as we go ahead Elvish Yadav will also join in Nodia. We will be having several meetings with other YouTubers like Lakshya and Kataria as well, furthermore, there will be a huge reunion when Anurag will return back to his home with the trophy after winning Bigg Boss. We want to get together in every city that has shown so much love to us”

Atul further said” Continuing the further work of Anura’s past initiatives he will be distributing helmets to the needy to raise about safety awareness”

Well, it will be interesting to see if this move will help Anurag to win the show or not, but it's commendable to the effort that his brother is putting in order to win the show.

