Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the family week will take place in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best in the show.

We have seen how fights and drama continue to dominate the Bigg Boss house.

The last week we did see three contestants getting evicted as Rinku, Neil and Anurag were eliminated.



Then we did see the ongoing problems between Vicky and Ankita and how they aren’t able to solve their problems and time and again they keep having fights with each other and they are thinking about what to do when they leave the house.

Whereas Munawar is also making headlines with the entry of Ayesha Khan who has been putting various allegations on him on cheating and claiming that he has two many girlfriends.

The one episode apart from the “Weekend Ka Vaar” that the audience and fans wait for is the family episode, where all the family members would come and tell the contestants how they would be performing and where they are going wrong.

This season the family round would take place from the 7th of January to the 11th of January.

Well, these episodes are really very emotional as the contestants break down as they would be seeing their family members after a good three months.

It will be interesting to see when the family members would come in and what would be the feedback that they would be giving the contestants on how they have played the game until now.

