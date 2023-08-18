Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, the tentaive date to when the show might go on air is out.

The show is all set to start from 30th September on COLORS and the makers are going all out in bringing in celebrities for the show.

As we have reported earlier, the theme of Bigg Boss might be singles Vs couples and hence the contestants might be chosen on that criteria.

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that it will be treat to watch Alice and Kanwar on a reality show, but one would have to wait and watch if they would be part of the show or no.

