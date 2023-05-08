Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the next season of Bigg Boss will begin?

Bigg Boss Season 17 will begin in the next two months and the fans are super excited for the new season and are waiting to know who the contestants of the show are. Here we bring you the time when the new season would begin.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Currently, Bigg Boss is grabbing headlines for its OTT season, which is doing well on Jio Cinemas.

We all know the makers of the show might take two or three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 into Bigg Boss Season 17, though there is no confirmation on it.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 17 will begin from the last week of September. This is the tentative time when the show would begin, though there is no confirmation on the same.

This season the makers of the show would have to double effort as the last season was very successful and was among the top ten shows on BARC ratings.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be the contestants of the show for the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the next season of Bigg Boss will begin?
