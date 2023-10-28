Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai reveals how she would deal with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and talks about who is weak and strong in the game

Soon in the Bigg Boss house a wild card contestant would be entering and might change the scenario of the game. Manasvi Mamgai will be entering the game and TellyChakkar got in touch with Manasvi and asked her how she would interact with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” and who she thinks is weak and strong in the game.
Manasvi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings.

As we had reported earlier, a wild card contestant would be entering the show and would be changing the game.

Manasvi Mamgai who was supposed to enter the show at the beginning and backed out at the last moment, will be entering the show now as a wild card contestant.

The reason why she couldn’t enter before is still unknown but now the fans would get to see her on the show.

Manasvi is an Indian model, actress and activist. She won the title of Femina Miss India World 2010 and represented India at Miss World 2010. She previously won the titles of Miss India Tourism International and Miss Tourism International 2008.

Before entering the house TellyChakkar got in touch with Manasvi and asked her how she would interact with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” and who she thinks is weak and strong in the game.

You were initially going to enter the house in the first episode itself. What happened at the last moment? Do you have second thoughts about entering as a wild card entry?

No I don’t think I have any second thoughts as I feel in any game the trump card is always in the hands of the person who enters the show later on so it’s the same situation now.

You must be following the show, what do you think who is strong and weak?

It’s too early to speak as every week things change but I think Munawar, Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek, Mannara are very strong.

Your take on Ankita and KhanZaadi's statement on how because of TV stars they are seen?

I think it was said in the heat of the moment and it wasn’t said intentionally, I don’t think Ankita would have said anything as she is a very respectable actor. It was said in the heat of a moment we should let it go and not discuss it much.

On weekend ka vaar how would you deal with Salman's questions and how would you communicate to him are you nervous?

No I am not nervous, I am excited to meet him and Salman is a very fair host so I am excited to meet him.

About Author

