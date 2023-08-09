Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Zain Imam to participate in the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, Zain Imam has been approached to be part of the show.
Zain Imam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

(Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

As per sources, Zain Imam has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, every season he  was offered the show but for some or the other reason he couldn't do the show.

The fans would love to see him in this new avatar and he could be a good candidate for the show.

Would you like to see Zain in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.'

