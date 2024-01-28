Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Ajay Devgn to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Shaitaan might introduce the briefcase round to the finalists

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end today and finally the audience and the fans would know who the winner as it would be announced today.

This season has been quite successful and it gained good TRPs and it's among the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

One of the reasons why this season was so successful is because of the drama, fights and content the contestants gave on the show.

Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhishek and Arun are the top five finalists of the show and one of them would emerge as the winner.

The grand finale has begun and we did see how Bharti and Abhishek have entered the house and are entertaining the contestants and the audience.

We saw how the contestants are mimicking each other, especially Isha mimicking Mannara so well and Aishwarya mimicking Ankita and the actress didn’t like the imitation though.

There are many guests that are going to be gracing the show as it’s the finale and it needs to be on a grandeur level.

As per sources, Ajay Devgn will be gracing the show where he will be promoting his upcoming movie Shaitaan.

He would be coming and interacting with the host Salman Khan and the contestants of the show.

There could be a possibility that he could also do the briefcase round with the contestants where one of them might be out of the finale race after taking Rs. 10 lakhs and walking out of the house.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be taking the briefcase and it would be fun to see the fun banter between Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan.

