Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Live Voting to take place a few minutes before the winner would be announced

News reports suggest that the live voting will start at 11:45 pm to vote for their favourite contestant who they wish to see as the winner of the controversial reality show. Who are you vouching for?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough. 

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show. 

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists. There are some fun segments which are being hosted where Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek are hosting the controversial reality show. Harsh Limbachiyaa has now entered the show to host a segment with Bharti and the duo are roasting the contestants.

The countdown to the finale has already begun and there is a lot of excitement brewing as to who will left the coveted trophy. Now, there is a new update which has come in as the live voting will start a few minutes before the declaration of the winner of the season! 

News reports suggest that the live voting will start at 11:45 pm to vote for their favourite contestant who they wish to see as the winner of the controversial reality show.

As for the finalists, it will be interesting to see who will lift the coveted trophy! Who are you vouching for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Keep reading this space for all the latest and exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 17. 

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema and Colors TV.

 

 
 

