Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui speaks about his feelings for Mannara Chopra; and talks about doing the show Khatro Ke Khiladi and reveals if he has won the show because of Ayesha Khan

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

Also many celebrities extended their support to him which helped him in getting the votes.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara he always supported his friend and stood by them and never left them alone in their bad times.

He was also good friends with Ankita Lokhande but then that faded away as the show came to an end.

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Munawar and asked him whether he won the show because of Ayesha and whether he would be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi or no.

There is a set of groups who feel you have won this show because of Ayesha. What do you have to say about it?

I think whatever happens it happens good. Whatever happened I learnt a lot from it and these things are necessary to happen. Whatever is written in destiny it will happen and I am okay with things that took place in the show.

You have won reality shows but not any plans to do Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Whatever danger I had to face I did it in this show. It was my Khatro Ke Khiladi plus Bigg Boss together show. I am always ready to take up work. But do not let me take some time to process this win and celebrate and then after that lets see will get back to work as per the offers.

Do you think you deserved to win the show considering that many thought that you hardly played the game?

When you enter the show there are expectations on how one should play the game. But I was on television so I needed to know how to behave and that is what I did. I played in a very dignified manner and never crossed my limits in the show and took my stand also and voiced my opinions and because of that since day one I received all the love from the audience and I would never say that Abhishek wasn’t deserving he also deserved to win but then it all depends on the votes and the love of the audience.

Do you have anything for Mannara? Have you once said that she makes you uncomfortable?

For Mannara the friendship and respect will always be there and that won’t change as the statement that I made was for something but now that’s in the game and let it be a statement only.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar played the game in a dignified manner and he finally emerged as the winner of the game.

