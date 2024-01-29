Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Kya Baat Hai! First Runner up Abhishek Kumar talks about his bond with Ankit Gupta; reveals his feelings on losing the battle with Munawar; talks about who he would meet and not meet post the show

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.

During the initial days of his stay in Bigg Boss he was known as the villain of the house as he used to have only fights with all the contestants and especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to break down in the house.

We also saw how he had a small love angle story with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

But he had a major fight with Isha and Samarth when they targeted him with his health issue and provoked him to such a level that he slapped Samarth for which he was evicted but he had become a hero outside the house where celebrities, fans and the audience supported him.

His journey is completely from a hero to a villain and no wonder he reached the top two contestants of the show.

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

While interacting with the media he spoke about his journey where he said that “ I entered the show thinking I would win the show from Day one and I have overcome my biggest fear and the fact that I won so many hearts is also like a victory and I am happy and my followers from Social media as increased from five lakhs to 3.5 million”

When asked why he didn’t accept his relationship with Isha in the beginning he said “I didn’t accept it as we didn’t come on social media and claim that we were in relationship I didn’t know that a private interview of me accepting it would have gone public but then now that I am outside I am happy that everything is good and it's all in the past”

Abhishek also spoke about the slap incident where he said “ I shouldn’t have slapped Samarth but that was my reaction and now I came to know that I became a hero after that but it was wrong and I am guilty about it and one shouldn’t do such a thing”

He also spoke about Ankita Gupta where he said “ Ankit is my brother and I really take him as my inspiration as whatever about acting I know is because of him and I got also into work out he was the one who pushed me into it. I got this show also because of him as he passed on my name and number and one thing led to another and I could be a part of this show will be ever thankful to him”

He was also asked about Muanwar winning the show. What are his thoughts to which he said that “ I always thought I would win the show but Munawar comes with a strong set of fan following which no one can touch and he has earned it with his hard work. But I won the hearts of the audience and that is also like winning the trophy only.

At the end he revealed that he would like to keep friendship with Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui but wouldn’t want to keep any friendship with KhanZaadi.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek Kumar really played the game well and hence today he is the first finalist of the show.

TellyChakkar wishes Abhishek the best for his future projects.

