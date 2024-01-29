Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals that she came in top three without the help of Munawar Faruqui talks about defeating Ankita Lokhande and thanked Priyanka Chopra for supporting her

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

In the show she didn’t get along with Ankita Lokhande and the two were always at loggerheads and they kept having arguments and differences.

While interacting with the media she said “Ankita also played the game but then she came inside the house with Vicky her husband and I came alone and played individually and she was a fan of Bigg Boss and she has seen all the episodes so she knew to play the game for me it was the best time of my life and had a great experience”

Even her friendship with Muanwar was the talk of the town where there were ups and downs and they also had huge arguments but supported each other in this journey.

The media asked her if she feels that she reached the top three because of Munawar to which the actress said that “ No I haven’t reached her with anyone’s support I also played the game and during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode maximum of the time I was given a positive feedback and when I was wrong I was told and Salman Khan guided me , I played the game with all honestly and hence I have reached her.

The media also informed her that her cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra showed support to her to which she said “ Thank You Mimi Didi and the fact that she supported me tells me that I have done good and made my family proud”

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara really played the game well and hence she is the second runner up of the show.

