Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals that she came in top three without the help of Munawar Faruqui talks about defeating Ankita Lokhande and thanked Priyanka Chopra for supporting her

Mannar is the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and now while interacting with the she spoke about Munwar, Ankita Lokhande and Priyanka Chopra.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 03:27
Mannara

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17  and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

In the show she didn’t get along with Ankita Lokhande and the two were always at loggerheads and they kept having arguments and differences.

While interacting with the media she said “Ankita also played the game but then she came inside the house with Vicky her husband and I came alone and played individually and she was a fan of Bigg Boss and she has seen all the episodes so she knew to play the game for me it was the best time of my life and had a great experience”

Even her friendship with Muanwar was the talk of the town where there were ups and downs and they also had huge arguments but supported each other in this journey.

ALSO READ ; Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale: OMG! Ankita Lokhande evicted from the show emerges as the third runner up of the show; Salman Khan says “For Me You Are The Winner Of The Show”

The media asked her if she feels that she reached the top three because of Munawar to which the actress said that “ No I haven’t reached her with anyone’s support I also played the game and during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode maximum of the time I was given a positive feedback and when I was wrong I was told and Salman Khan guided me , I played the game with all honestly and hence I have reached her.

The media also informed her that her cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra showed support to her to which she said “ Thank You Mimi Didi and the fact that she supported me tells me that I have done good and made my family proud”

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara really played the game well and hence she is the second runner up of the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui are the top two contenders for the winning trophy

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Elvish Yadav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 03:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Sheeba Akashdeep
Sheeba Akashdeep: A woman is an equal part of a man's success
Arun
Bigg Boss Season 17: Interesting! Arun Mashetty not satisfied with Munawar’s victory, here’s why
Ayesha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Ayesha Khan reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning the show shares disappointment of Ankita Lokhande not being in top three finalists
Munawar
Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Does Munawar hold someone responsible for his victory and losses? Read to know what this Bigg Boss 17 winner has to say
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Kya Baat Hai! First Runner up Abhishek Kumar talks about his bond with Ankit Gupta; reveals his feelings on losing the battle with Munawar; talks about who he would meet and not meet post the show
Navneet
Amazing! Navneet Malik Shares Insights on Learning Gujarati for 'Aankh Micholi': Playing a Character Involves More Than Memorizing Lines