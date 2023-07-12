Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Ankita Lokhande praises Asim Riaz and shares her struggle story of living on only Rs.100

Ankita is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 and she is seen as the finalist of the show. In an unseen video Ankita was seen talking about her struggle and about Asim Riaz.
Ankita

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most loved actresses of television and these days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Since day one she has been rocking the game and is playing the game well and has made a place in the audience's heart.

The one thing that she is facing in the house is the tiff with her husband Vicky and how they don’t get along on the show and they keep fighting.

But she is a very head strong girl and she keeps her opinion and the two people she doesn’t get along with are Mannara and KhanZaadi.

Especially with Mannara the actress does get along and they keep having major fights.

Now in the unseen video Ankita was seen talking about Asim Riaz where she said that he also played the game well and he reached the finale of the show as he did play well and it stood strong against late actor Sidarth Shukla.

She also revealed about her struggle days where she said my struggle and Vicky's struggles are different.

I went from one audition to another and at times I had only Rs. 100 in my pocket and used to think back then if I would go for the audition or should I eat food.

Ankita said that she feels proud that she has come a long way with a lot of struggles and hardships.

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita is a huge name in the entertainment industry and she has come a long way.

She is seen as a strong contestant on the show and there could be a possibility that she could emerge as the winner of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

