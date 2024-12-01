Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in defense of Munawar Faruqui “If someone is quiet it doesn’t mean he is wrong; he just doesn’t want to spoil someone’s character”

MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Price grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He is called the king of reality shows and he has mastered all the games.

He has just not been part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and the fans would love to see him on the show.

He has also been associated with Roadies where he was the mentor where he used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Currently, he is seen in the current season of MTV Roadies Season 19, where he is the gang leader along with Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati.

The actor took on to social media and shared his thoughts on Munawar where he said “ I wasn’t following Bigg Boss all this while but then got time to catch a few episodes and I just want to say that whatever is happening to Munawar is not right and doesn’t mean if he is quite he is guilty it’s just that he doesn’t want to speak and spoil someone’s character. According to me only Munawar or Abhishek deserves to win the show and no one else”

Well, there is no doubt that these days Munawar is making headlines inside and outside of the house.

