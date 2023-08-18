Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the new concept of the show for the upcoming season

Bigg Boss Season 17 will be launched soon and the makers have already begun to approach a lot of celebrities for the show, the latest we know is that this would be the new concept of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 10:40
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

(ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav opens up about his mystery girlfriend, “woh alag hai, Uski life bahut private hai…”)

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

Now there is news doing the rounds that the new concept of the show would be singles Vs couples.

This concept seems to be different and very unique. In the past, in a few seasons, there were couples who took part vs the few single contestants of the show.

But this time it will be a proper division of contestants where half would be singles and the rest would be couples.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be the contestants of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show")

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar Aaliya Siddiqui Bebika Dhurve Falaq Naazz Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Palak Purswani Manisha Rani Cyrus Broacha Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Shiv Thakare Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 10:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Nikkita Gagh and Mayank Chopra roped in for Altt’s Bekaboo season 3
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Star Bharat to Introduces an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
MUMBAI: Star Bharat, the leading Indian television channel known for its diverse range of engaging shows, is all set to...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar was always in the news for having Canadian citizenship. But, on Independence Day this year, the...
Hotness alert! Here are the times actress Aisha Ahmed grabbed the attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Aisha Ahmed has been winning the hearts of millions...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are at loggerheads; the latter warns Prince to stay in his limits as he accuses him of doing things on Rhea's commands
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
Latest Video
Related Stories
Star Bharat
Star Bharat to Introduces an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?
MTV ROADIES
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are at loggerheads; the latter warns Prince to stay in his limits as he accuses him of doing things on Rhea's commands
Rohit Shetty
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty EVICTS Archana Gautam from the show for this shocking reason
Adil Khan Durrani
EXPLOSIVE! Adil Khan Durrani EXPOSES Rakhi Sawant by accusing her of telling several lies, reveals he is 19 years younger to her, that she never got divorced to Ritesh and had an extramarital affair, how she harassed his family and much more
Rajan Shahi
Winners Against All Odds: Star Plus and Rajan Shahi shine a spotlight on another beautiful story of and underdog with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si