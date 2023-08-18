Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the new concept of the show for the upcoming season

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

Now there is news doing the rounds that the new concept of the show would be singles Vs couples.

This concept seems to be different and very unique. In the past, in a few seasons, there were couples who took part vs the few single contestants of the show.

But this time it will be a proper division of contestants where half would be singles and the rest would be couples.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be the contestants of the show.

