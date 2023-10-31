Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Cupid strikes between KhanZaadi and Abhihsek Kumar as they build up a new relationship

MUMBAI : KhaanZaadi and Abhishek from day one have been playing the game.

In the beginning we have seen how Abhishek was seen fighting with everyone in the show and have confused feelings for Isha where everything seems mixed up.

Almost with all the contestants in the show he has a tiff and fight. We also saw how Bigg Boss punished him where none of the contestants were allowed to talk to him but as usual Isha was allowed.

On the other hand, KhanZaadi has a huge fight with Ankita Lokhande where she said that she doesn’t do serial and questioned her profession and Ankita also said that because of TV actors only other people are seen in the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode we did see how Samarth Jurel entered the house as a wild card contestant and Bigg Boss introduced him as Isha’s current boyfriend.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?

This changed the scenario of the house and we did see how Abhishek broke down and also asked Isha how she moved on so fast and easily in life.

In the new promo of the show one can see how cupid as striked between KhanZaadi and Abhishek. .

In the video one can see how Abhishek and KhanZaadi are spending time together and Abishek is telling her that now he has started to view her differently.

They are also seen having a fun time in the Pool and during the nomination task he also gives a kiss on her hand.

Well, there is no doubt that there is something brewing between Abhishek and KhanZaadi and this could be the beginning of a new love story in the house because clearly Isha has moved on with Samarth.

What do you think about his new couple?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal