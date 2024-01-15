Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Did Karan Johar reveal the top four finalists of the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is just two weeks away from the finale of the show and the contestants are going all out to give their best in the show.

This “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode was hosted by Karan Johar and how he came and lashed out at Isha for her behavior towards Munawar and he told her that why she is so inquisitive in his matter when her relations are also complicated and told her to stop being obsessive for Abhishek.

He also told Vicky to be more sensitive towards Ankita and to ask more questions to her and to be attentive about it.

But he then called four contestants in the Dimag secretive room who were Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek and Mannara.

Where he told them that he knows their struggles and difficulties that they have been through in the game and when they have cried he has and when they have laughed he has also done the same.

He told them they are very strong and that the audience have loved their game and he wishes the best to them and gives all of them a hug.

The fans and netizens feel that indirectly there could be a possibility that Karan Johar has called the top four finalists of the show as all of them deserve to be finalists.

But let’s not forget Vicky he too has played the game very well and is known as the mastermind of this season, in spite of Bigg Boss taunting him at every stage he didn’t lose hope and continued to play the game.

Well, now one would come to know on the 28th of January 2024 who would be the finalist and the winner of the show.

Who do you think would be the finalist of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

