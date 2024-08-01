Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Did Salman Khan hint on a new season of Bigg Boss with commoners?

Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end and the contestants will be finally getting their winner for this season. Now during the “Weekend Ka Vaar '' Salman Khan requested Bigg Boss to allow commoners to reside in the house.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 14:33
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing really well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons why the show is doing well is because of the content, fights and drama that are happening in the house.

A few days ago there were some fans of Bigg Boss who stood outside Salman Khan’s house  and were requesting him to let them stay in Bigg Boss house for a few days as they love the show.

( ALSO READ : whoa! THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant's sister flaunts nails worth Rs 90 Lakhs! check it out

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan had mentioned and requested Bigg Boss to allow these fans to stay in the house post Bigg Boss Season 17.

The fans feel that Salman Khan indirectly indicated a new season with commoners as the last season with commoners was Bigg Boss Season 12.

The commoners season began in Season 10 and it continued for three seasons until Season 12 but then post that the show continued it with celebrities only.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would get excited to see commoners in the show and they too would have got a platform to showcase their talent.

The finale of Bigg Boss Season 17 will happen on the 28th of January 2024 and this year there wasn’t any extension to the show and finally the fans would get their winner for this season.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one of contestants journey to end this weekend

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 14:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vrushika Mehta shares a glimpse into griha pravesh ceremony with husband Saurabh; ‘New beginnings’
MUMBAI : Famous for her outstanding performance in Dil Dosti Dance, Vrushika Mehta married her longtime boyfriend,...
OMG! Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse suffers security breach as 2 men from Punjab try to enter
MUMBAI : Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Raveena Tandon to grace the upcoming show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television....
Cute! This video of Ira Khan ‘Spying’ on her logistics team is winning everyone’s heart, check it out
MUMBAI : A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare...
Bigg Boss 17! “She would strike me every day…” Vicky Jain on Ankita Lokhande choosing Munawar Faruqui over him
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
Box office! Salaar holds a solid grip whereas Dunki is decent on its run, here are the collection of these movies
MUMBAI : It was a great week for all the movie lovers, we have seen the fans having great time when it comes to...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
OMG! Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse suffers security breach as 2 men from Punjab try to enter
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vrushika Mehta
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vrushika Mehta shares a glimpse into griha pravesh ceremony with husband Saurabh; ‘New beginnings’
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Raveena Tandon to grace the upcoming show
Vicky
Bigg Boss 17! “She would strike me every day…” Vicky Jain on Ankita Lokhande choosing Munawar Faruqui over him
KUCH REET JAGAT KI
Exclusive! Jugjugg Jeeyo child actor Viren Gangwani roped in for Sony Tv's new show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend
Jigna Vohra
Wow: Bigg Boss 17 contestants Jigna Vohra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, Tehelka and others have a REUNION party! (View Pics)