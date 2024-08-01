Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Did Salman Khan hint on a new season of Bigg Boss with commoners?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing really well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons why the show is doing well is because of the content, fights and drama that are happening in the house.

A few days ago there were some fans of Bigg Boss who stood outside Salman Khan’s house and were requesting him to let them stay in Bigg Boss house for a few days as they love the show.

( ALSO READ : whoa! THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant's sister flaunts nails worth Rs 90 Lakhs! check it out

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan had mentioned and requested Bigg Boss to allow these fans to stay in the house post Bigg Boss Season 17.

The fans feel that Salman Khan indirectly indicated a new season with commoners as the last season with commoners was Bigg Boss Season 12.

The commoners season began in Season 10 and it continued for three seasons until Season 12 but then post that the show continued it with celebrities only.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would get excited to see commoners in the show and they too would have got a platform to showcase their talent.

The finale of Bigg Boss Season 17 will happen on the 28th of January 2024 and this year there wasn’t any extension to the show and finally the fans would get their winner for this season.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one of contestants journey to end this weekend