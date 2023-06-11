Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Did you know Mannara has worked with Salman Khan in a project much before doing Bigg Boss; read to know more

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is a known actress in the world of the entertainment business.

She has been part of many movies in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

He is the paternal cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid.

Recently, she has grabbed the headlines for the famous kiss that her director has given her and that video that went viral.

Currently, she is locked in the Bigg Boss Season 17 house where she is one of the confirmed contestants of the house.

Since day one she has made her presence feel in the house and she is seen as a strong contestant. She seems to be Salman Khan’s favorite currently.

We have seen her having fights with KhanZaadi and the two are always at loggerheads.

Now, did you know that Mannara has worked with Salman Khan before? She has done a project with him.

The two had done an advertisement together and after many years, she has come on Bigg Boss and met Salman Khan.

The project they have done together is going viral and the fans were excited to see them together.

Well, there is no doubt that Salman is fond of her and that he keeps making her understand where she has gone wrong.

The actress keeps trending on social media and one of the reasons is she has been playing the game and audiences are liking her game. At times, she is childish but then Munawar makes her understand and brings her on track.

While some of the housemates are fond of her, some aren’t and they completely dislike her.

