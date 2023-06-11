Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Did you know Mannara has worked with Salman Khan in a project much before doing Bigg Boss; read to know more

Mannara Chopra currently is playing Bigg Boss in the best manner and she is considered as one of the strong contestants of the show. Now, here we bring you the glimpse of Mannara working with Salman Khan in a project together.
Salman

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is a known actress in the world of the entertainment business.

She has been part of many movies in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

He is the paternal cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid.

Recently, she has grabbed the headlines for the famous kiss that her director has given her and that video that went viral.

Currently, she is locked in the Bigg Boss Season 17 house where she is one of the confirmed contestants of the house.

Since day one she has made her presence feel in the house and she is seen as a strong contestant. She seems to be Salman Khan’s favorite currently.

We have seen her having fights with KhanZaadi and the two are always at loggerheads.

Now, did you know that Mannara has worked with Salman Khan before? She has done a project with him.

ALSO READ : Wow! This click of Mannara Chopra with her mother at Priyanka Chopra's wedding is really beautiful and heartwarming, take a look

The two had done an advertisement together and after many years, she has come on Bigg Boss and met Salman Khan.

The project they have done together is going viral and the fans were excited to see them together.

Well, there is no doubt that Salman is fond of her and that he keeps making her understand where she has gone wrong.

The actress keeps trending on social media and one of the reasons is she has been playing the game and audiences are liking her game. At times, she is childish but then Munawar makes her understand and brings her on track.

While some of the housemates are fond of her, some aren’t and they completely dislike her.

Do you like Mannara as a contestant of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra bursts out in tears and calls KhanZaadi B***h in their argument; Netizens criticizes Mannara ‘The attention seeker girl’

About Author

